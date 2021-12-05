Watch: Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace Match Highlights | FA Premier League | Fred Stunning Goal

Ralf Rangnick got off to the best possible start as interim Manchester United manager with a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford and you can see the match highlights here.

The goal was a good one from Brazilian Fred who curled Mason Greenwood's pass superbly into the top corner of the net.

It's been a good few days for Manchester United with the 3-2 home win against Arsenal on Thursday and then picking up another three points on Sunday.

United move up to sixth place in the Premier League table with the result.

Watch the match highlights here:

Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton v Brighton 1-1 Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United 2-2 Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal

