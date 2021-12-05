Watch: Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace Match Highlights | FA Premier League | Fred Stunning Goal
Ralf Rangnick got off to the best possible start as interim Manchester United manager with a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford and you can see the match highlights here.
The goal was a good one from Brazilian Fred who curled Mason Greenwood's pass superbly into the top corner of the net.
It's been a good few days for Manchester United with the 3-2 home win against Arsenal on Thursday and then picking up another three points on Sunday.
United move up to sixth place in the Premier League table with the result.
Watch the match highlights here:
Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures
Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea
Saturday 3.00pm Southampton v Brighton 1-1 Hove Albion
Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley
Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool
Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City
Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United 2-2 Brentford
Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Norwich City
Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City
Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal
