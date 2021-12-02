Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal - Bruno Fernandes Nice Goal

Author:

Manchester United have equalised at Old Trafford against Arsenal through Portugal international Bruno Fernandes and you can watch the goal here.

United trailed through a bizarre goal scored by Emile Smith Rowe with David De Gea laying injured on the turf.

Fernandes' equaliser was a good goal created by Brazilian Fred on the left where he cut the ball back for the Portuguese to finish sharply past Aaron Ramsdale.

Watch the goal here:

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal have taken the lead with a bizarre goal from Emile Smith Rowe in the match with Manchester United at Old Trafford and you can watch the goal here.

A corner was swung in from the right and De Gea was caught by his own player, Brazilian Fred.

De Gea clearly in some discomfort was laying down facing away from the action when the ball found it's way to Smith Rowe outside the box.

As the midfielder volleys the ball towards goal with his left foot De Gea remains prone on the turf and the ball flies into the back of the net.

It looked like referee Martin Atkinson had blown to stop play but when the replay was slowed down, it was clear that he hadn't.

After a few minutes of confusion, the goal was eventually given after a VAR review and Arsenal are currently one goal to the good.

The goal is surely going to infuriate interim manager Michael Carrick, his coaching staff and United supporters.

It is another example of where football never ceases to amaze as these bizarre incidents occur.

