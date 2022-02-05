Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 on pens) | Match Highlights | FA Cup | Ronaldo Penalty Miss, Fernandes Misses Open Goal

Manchester United went crashing out of the FA Cup on Friday evening losing to Middlesbrough on penalties and you can watch the match highlights here.

In truth, Ralf Rangnick’s team only have themselves to blame after missing a number of clear cut chances with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes the worst offenders.

IMAGO / Xinhua

After Paul Pogba was fouled in the box, Manchester United’s number seven stepped up but saw his penalty miss the target in the 20th minute.

United took the lead through Jadon Sancho’s deflected goal five minutes later but were pegged back due to a controversial goal from Matt Crooks in the 64th minute.

As the ball was crossed into the United box, the ball clearly struck Duncan Watmore’s hand before he played the ball across goal for Crooks to slot home.

Despite the protestations, the handball was ruled to be accidental and the goal was given after a VAR review.

United continued to push for a winner and after Bruno Fernandes won the ball on the edge of the penalty area it looked like they would re-take the lead.

Unbelievably however with the goal gaping, he smashed his effort against the post.

United huffed and puffed as they looked for a winner but Chris Wilder’s team hung on as the match finished 1-1 after extra time before coming out victorious in the shootout.

Neither keeper looked like making a save but with Boro leading 8-7, youngster Anthony Elanga blasted his spot kick over the bar.

Watch the match highlights here:

