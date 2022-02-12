Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Southampton | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL
Manchester United threw away another lead to draw 1-1 against Southampton at Old Trafford in Saturday's early game and you can watch the match highlights here.
Ralph Rangnick's team went in front in the 21st minute when Jadon Sancho bundled home after good work from Marcus Rashford down the right.
Southampton were not deterred by the setback and fought their way back into the match, deservedly equalising thanks to a good finish from Che Adams in the 48th minute.
Watch the match highlights here:
Read More
Manchester United Team
Southampton Team
Manchester United take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday in desperate need of a win to keep them in the race for top four and we can bring you our predicted lineup for the Red Devils.
Ralf Rangnick's team currently sit in sixth place a point behind West Ham in fourth having played a game less. Arsenal and Tottenham are also in the race so three points are vital to beat off the competition.
Southampton are coming into the game off a fine 3-2 victory at Spurs on Wednesday and sit in a comfortable 10th place position.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool 'Willing To Pay For A Transfer' For 'Major Player'
- Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool To Sign £60m Rated German Star
- Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 24 - February 8th/9th/10th
- Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Brilliant Goal In Liverpool Training
- 'Liverpool Will Be Kicking Themselves' - Former Player On Missing Out On Fulham Starlet Fabio Carvalho
- Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL | Jota At The Double
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook