Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Southampton | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

Manchester United threw away another lead to draw 1-1 against Southampton at Old Trafford in Saturday's early game and you can watch the match highlights here.

Ralph Rangnick's team went in front in the 21st minute when Jadon Sancho bundled home after good work from Marcus Rashford down the right.

Southampton were not deterred by the setback and fought their way back into the match, deservedly equalising thanks to a good finish from Che Adams in the 48th minute.

Watch the match highlights here:

Manchester United take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday in desperate need of a win to keep them in the race for top four and we can bring you our predicted lineup for the Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick's team currently sit in sixth place a point behind West Ham in fourth having played a game less. Arsenal and Tottenham are also in the race so three points are vital to beat off the competition.

Southampton are coming into the game off a fine 3-2 victory at Spurs on Wednesday and sit in a comfortable 10th place position.

