Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League (UCL)

Author:

Manchester United and Young Boys played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday and you can watch the match highlights here.

The game had two fine goals scored by Mason Greenwood and Fabian Rieder.

Watch the match highlights here:

Manchester United Team

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Matic, Shaw, Lingard, Van de Beek, Amad, Mata, Elanga, Greenwood

Young Boys Team

Faivre; Maceiras, Camara, Lustenberger, Lefort, Martins, Aebischer, Elia, Rieder, Ngamaleu, Siebatcheu.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Read More

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+.

For Canada, the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) and can be streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mason Greenwood Manchester United
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League (UCL)

2 minutes ago
Champions League UCL Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Results & Final Standings - Group E to H

33 minutes ago
Barcelona, Bayern Munich
Non LFC

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Knocked Out At The Group Stage Into The Europa League Following Defeat To Bayern Munich And Benfica Win

54 minutes ago
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Watch: Brilliant Equalising Goal For Young Boys Sees Them Draw Level Against Manchester United

1 hour ago
Leon Goretzka Kevin Volland Leroy Sane Germany EURO
Non LFC

Watch: Leroy Sane 30 Yard Goal Doubles Bayern Munich Lead Against Barcelona - Ter Stegen Mistake

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe Vs Bayern Munich
Non LFC

Watch: Thomas Muller Goal Gives Bayern Munich Lead Against Barcelona In Crucial Champions League Match

2 hours ago
Mason Greenwood Manchester United
Non LFC

Watch: Outstanding Mason Greenwood Goal Gives Manchester United The Lead - World Class Finish!

2 hours ago
Zenit St. Petersburg
Non LFC

Watch: Outstanding Late Magomed Ozdoev Goal Puts Chelsea In Second Behind Juventus Despite Timo Werner Double In The Champions League

2 hours ago