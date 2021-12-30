Watch: Manchester United 3-1 Burnley Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL
Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday and you can watch the match highlights here.
All the goals at Old Trafford came in the first half as Ralf Rangnick's team moved up to 6th in the table.
Scott McTominay opened the scoring before Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo added further goals.
Aaron Lennon scored a fine consolation effort for Burnley who remain in the bottom three.
Watch the match highlights here:
Manchester United Team
David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Anthony Elanga
Burnley Team
Wayne Hennessey, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Aaron Lennon, Chris Wood
Burnley Subs
Will Norris, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Bobby Thomas, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra
