December 30, 2021
Watch: Manchester United 3-1 Burnley Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday and you can watch the match highlights here.

All the goals at Old Trafford came in the first half as Ralf Rangnick's team moved up to 6th in the table.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring before Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo added further goals.

Aaron Lennon scored a fine consolation effort for Burnley who remain in the bottom three.

Watch the match highlights here:

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Anthony Elanga

Burnley Team

Wayne Hennessey, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Aaron Lennon, Chris Wood

Burnley Subs

Will Norris, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Bobby Thomas, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra

