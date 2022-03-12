Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Ronaldo Scores Stunning Hattrick
A Cristiano Ronaldo hattrick gave Manchester United a 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday and you can watch the match highlights here.
Ronaldo opened the scoring with a stunning strike from 30 yards in the 12th minute before seeing the goal cancelled out by a Harry Kane penalty which was awarded for handball by Alex Telles.
It only took United three minutes to retake the lead however with Jadon Sancho springing the offside trap and squaring for Ronaldo to slot home.
As the second half progressed, both teams looked devoid of ideas but Harry Maguire made a mess of a clearance and ended up deflecting a cross past David De Gea in the 72nd minute to make it 2-2.
Manchester United's number seven was not going to be denied however as he leapt above the Tottenham defence to head home a Telles corner and give United the three points with nine minutes left.
Watch the match highlights here:
Manchester United Team
De Gea
Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles
Matic, Fred, Pogba
Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford
Tottenham Hotspur Team
