Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Ronaldo Scores Stunning Hattrick

A Cristiano Ronaldo hattrick gave Manchester United a 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday and you can watch the match highlights here.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a stunning strike from 30 yards in the 12th minute before seeing the goal cancelled out by a Harry Kane penalty which was awarded for handball by Alex Telles.

It only took United three minutes to retake the lead however with Jadon Sancho springing the offside trap and squaring for Ronaldo to slot home.

As the second half progressed, both teams looked devoid of ideas but Harry Maguire made a mess of a clearance and ended up deflecting a cross past David De Gea in the 72nd minute to make it 2-2.

Manchester United's number seven was not going to be denied however as he leapt above the Tottenham defence to head home a Telles corner and give United the three points with nine minutes left.

Watch the match highlights here:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles

Matic, Fred, Pogba

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Goal For Manchester United Against Tottenham

By Neil Andrew42 minutes ago
Harry Maguire
Non LFC

Watch: Harry Maguire Own Goal Gifts Tottenham Equaliser Against Manchester United

By Neil Andrew51 minutes ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Player Ratings | Diaz MOTM? | Joe Matip Mightily Impressive Yet Again | EPL

By Julian Prahalathan1 hour ago
Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Second Goal Puts Manchester United Back In The Lead Against Tottenham

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Wonder Goal Gives Manchester United Lead Against Tottenham

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Reds Go Within Three Points of Leaders Manchester City With Comfortable Win At The Amex | EPL

By Priyasha Bhowmik2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Diaz & Salah Seal Victory For Reds

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Penalty Gives Liverpool 2-0 Lead Against Brighton And A Huge Goal IN The Title Race With Manchester City

By Damon Carr5 hours ago