Watch: Manchester United Take The Lead Through Scott McTominay Goal Against Burnley

Manchester United have taken an 8th minute lead at Old Trafford against Burnley courtesy of a goal from midfielder Scott McTominay and you can watch the goal here.

The ball fell to the Scotland international on the edge of the box after Cristiano Ronaldo played the ball into his path.

From the edge of the box, McTominay fired home a fine, low shot into the bottom corner past Burnley keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Anthony Elanga

Burnley Team

Wayne Hennessey, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Aaron Lennon, Chris Wood

Burnley Subs

Will Norris, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Bobby Thomas, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra

