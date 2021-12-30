Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Watch: Manchester United Take The Lead Through Scott McTominay Goal Against Burnley

Author:

Manchester United have taken an 8th minute lead at Old Trafford against Burnley courtesy of a goal from midfielder Scott McTominay and you can watch the goal here.

The ball fell to the Scotland international on the edge of the box after Cristiano Ronaldo played the ball into his path.

From the edge of the box, McTominay fired home a fine, low shot into the bottom corner past Burnley keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Anthony Elanga

Burnley Team

Wayne Hennessey, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Aaron Lennon, Chris Wood

Burnley Subs

Will Norris, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Bobby Thomas, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Thiago
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Crunch Chelsea Clash - Thiago, Minamino, Adrian Updates

18 seconds ago
IMAGO / Sportimage
Non LFC

Watch: Fine Individual Aaron Lennon Goal Gives Burnley A Lifeline Against Manchester United

10 minutes ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Audacious Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Makes It Manchester United 3-0 Burnley

16 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho
Non LFC

Watch: Jadon Sancho Goal Doubles Manchester United Lead Against Burnley

27 minutes ago
Scott McTominay
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United Take The Lead Through Scott McTominay Goal Against Burnley

43 minutes ago
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Burnley | Premier League | EPL

1 hour ago
Romelu Lukaku
Non LFC

'I'm Professional' Romelu Lukaku Ironically Slates Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Before Huge Liverpool Clash

2 hours ago
Franck Kessié
Transfers

Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'

3 hours ago