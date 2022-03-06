Watch: Martin Odegaard Goal Gives Arsenal An Early Lead Against Watford, Nice Finish

Martin Odegaard has given Arsenal the lead against Watford after just five minutes and you can watch the goal here.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

The ball made it's way to the Norweigan after some good work down the Arsenal right and he made no mistake, sidefooting home past Ben Foster.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Watford Team

Ben Foster, Hassane Kamara, Samir, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Moussa Sissoko, Cucho Hernandez, Emmanual Dennis, Joao Pedro

Arsenal Team

Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

Key Facts

Arsenal

Arsenal currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League with 45 points from 24 games in the race for a top four spot.

They are two points behind Manchester United who currently sit in fourth but have three games in hand over the Red Devils who are in action on Sunday afternoon themselves against local rivals Manchester City.

Watford

The Hornets currently sit in 19th position with 19 points from 26 games. They are three points from safety as things stand.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook