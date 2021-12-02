Watch: Martin Odegaard Equalises For Arsenal Against Manchester United A Few Minutes After Cristiano Ronaldo Scoring

Martin Odegaard makes it 2-2 in Arsenals top four crunch match away to Manchester United. The equaliser comes just 3 minutes after Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo put the home team in the lead.

Tonight's match is living up to expectations with plenty of drama and goals. Emil Smith-Rowe put Mikel Arteta's men in the lead in the first half with a freak, but valid goal.

Manchester United's Portuguese superstars saved them once again as Bruno Fernandes pulled them back just before half time and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 55th minute to put United into the lead.

This lead only lasted a whole 3 minutes before Danish midfielder Martin Odegaard equalised for Arsenal. A beautiful team move found the feet of wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli. The Italian then pulled the ball back to the edge of the box for Odegaard, who placed the ball beautifully into the bottom corner.

Current Score

Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal - Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo - Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard

Who will come out on top in this huge clash in the fight for top 4?

