Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Martin Odegaard Equalises For Arsenal Against Manchester United A Few Minutes After Cristiano Ronaldo Scoring

Author:

Martin Odegaard makes it 2-2 in Arsenals top four crunch match away to Manchester United. The equaliser comes just 3 minutes after Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo put the home team in the lead.

Tonight's match is living up to expectations with plenty of drama and goals. Emil Smith-Rowe put Mikel Arteta's men in the lead in the first half with a freak, but valid goal.

Manchester United's Portuguese superstars saved them once again as Bruno Fernandes pulled them back just before half time and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 55th minute to put United into the lead.

This lead only lasted a whole 3 minutes before Danish midfielder Martin Odegaard equalised for Arsenal. A beautiful team move found the feet of wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli. The Italian then pulled the ball back to the edge of the box for Odegaard, who placed the ball beautifully into the bottom corner.

Read More

Current Score

Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal - Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo - Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard

Who will come out on top in this huge clash in the fight for top 4? 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Martiin Odegaard , Fred
Non LFC

Watch: Martin Odegaard Equalises For Arsenal Against Manchester United A Few Minutes After Cristiano Ronaldo Scoring

59 seconds ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal - Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Restores United's Lead

3 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal - Cristiano Ronaldo Goal - Nice Move And Finish

20 minutes ago
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes fights for the ball with Bournemouth's English defender Lloyd Kelly during the English...
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal - Bruno Fernandes Nice Goal

45 minutes ago
De Gea
Non LFC

Watch: Bizarre Emile Smith Rowe Goal For Arsenal As Manchester United Keeper David De Gea Lays Injured

1 hour ago
adama-traore-goal-vs-man-city
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Deal Agreed For Wolves And Spain Winger Adama Traore As Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Leave For AFCON

1 hour ago
Ronald Araujo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Start Talks With Barcelona And Uruguay Defender Ronald Araujo To Replace Either Joel Matip Or Joe Gomez

2 hours ago
Joe Gomez
News

Positive Injury News For Liverpool Pair Joe Gomez And Naby Keita Ahead Of Wolves Clash

3 hours ago