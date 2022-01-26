Watch: Mohamed Salah's Winning Penalty to Send Egypt Through to Quarter Finals of AFCON

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the hero of Egypt once again after scoring the decisive penalty against Ivory Coast to send the Pharaohs through to the quarter-finals of AFCON.

Mohamed Salah has done it for his home country once again. If sending them to the World Cup in 2018 wasn't enough, he's now secured their place in the quarter-finals of this years AFCON.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

After an amazing game against Ivory Coast, after 90 minutes it was still 0-0 and the winner was going to be decided by penalties.

Every penalty was scored until Manchester United's Eric Bailey made a hash of his spot-kick for Ivory Coast.

Unfortunately for the Elephants, Egypt didn't make the same mistake and Mohamed Salah rifled home the final penalty for the Pharaohs.

Egypt will now face highly rated Morocco in the quarter-finals, who beat Malawi in their round of 16 game thanks to a stunning free-kick from PSG's Achraf Hakimi.

Watch Mohamed Salah's winning penalty here:

