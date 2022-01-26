Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Mohamed Salah's Winning Penalty to Send Egypt Through to Quarter Finals of AFCON

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the hero of Egypt once again after scoring the decisive penalty against Ivory Coast to send the Pharaohs through to the quarter-finals of AFCON.

Mohamed Salah has done it for his home country once again. If sending them to the World Cup in 2018 wasn't enough, he's now secured their place in the quarter-finals of this years AFCON.

Mohamed Salah Egypt

After an amazing game against Ivory Coast, after 90 minutes it was still 0-0 and the winner was going to be decided by penalties.

Every penalty was scored until Manchester United's Eric Bailey made a hash of his spot-kick for Ivory Coast.

Read More

Unfortunately for the Elephants, Egypt didn't make the same mistake and Mohamed Salah rifled home the final penalty for the Pharaohs.

Egypt will now face highly rated Morocco in the quarter-finals, who beat Malawi in their round of 16 game thanks to a stunning free-kick from PSG's Achraf Hakimi.  

Watch Mohamed Salah's winning penalty here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Egypt
Non LFC

Watch: Mohamed Salah's Winning Penalty to Send Egypt Through to Quarter Finals of AFCON

1 minute ago
Luis Diaz FC Porto
Transfers

Report: FC Porto Star Luis Diaz To Reject Tottenham January Transfer And Wait For Liverpool Who Are 'On Another Level'

31 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Egypt AFCON
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Winger Mohamed Salah Celebrates After Scoring The Winning Penalty Against Ivory Coast To Send Egypt To The AFCON Quarter-Finals

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Mohamed Salah's Winning Penalty Sends Egypt Through To AFCON Quarter Finals After Beating Ivory Coast

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Hijack Tottenham's Deal For Porto's Luis Diaz, Depsite Spurs Being In Advanced Talks

2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'I Would Have Been Next' - Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk On How Close He Was To Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold On Free Kicks

3 hours ago
Paulo Dybala Federico Chiesa
Transfers

Report: £45.00m Rated Serie A Attacker With 11 Goals 'Desperate' To Join Liverpool And Play For Jurgen Klopp

3 hours ago
Paulo Dybala
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Juventus Attacker Paulo Dybala On A Free Transfer With The Player Keen To Move To Anfield

4 hours ago