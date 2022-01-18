AFCON Watch: Naby Keita Scores Screamer To Pull One Back For Guinea

Liverpool's Naby Keita has pulled a goal back for Guinea against Zimbabwe, sending them through to knockout stages as things stand.

Guinea looked to be going out of AFCON at the group stages, that was until Naby Keita stepped up and fired home such an important goal.

The Liverpool midfielder picked the ball up on the right wing, cut inside and unleashed a thunderbolt with his left foot into the top corner.

This goal currently will be enough to send Guinea through instead of Malawi. However the, with still over ten minutes left to play, everything can change.

A goal for either Malawi or Guine's opponents Zimbabwe, then Keita's side will be knocked out.

Guinea beat Malawi in their first match, then drew to Sadio Mane's Senegal in the second. They went into this game as favourites to go through the group stages, with Malawi having to play Senegal in their last match.

Zimbabwe on the other hand, had other thoughts. Going 2-0 up today has thrown the group open. Naby Keita's goal was not only sensational. It was needed.

