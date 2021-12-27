Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Watch: Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

Newcastle picked up a useful point against Manchester United at St James' Park on Monday evening.

Eddie Howe's team took the lead through a brilliant Allan Saint-Maximin strike in the 7th minute.

Despite creating some more good chances, Newcastle were eventually pegged back in the 71st minute through a scruffy Edinson Cavani goal.

Jacob Murphy hit the post late on before David De Gea made a sensational save from Miguel Almiron.

Watch the match highlights here:

Newcastle United Team

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Kraft, Ryan Fraser, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Newcastle United Subs

Freddie Woodman, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Jeff Hendrick, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Jacob Murphy, Dwight Gayle

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga

