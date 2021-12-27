Watch: Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL
Newcastle picked up a useful point against Manchester United at St James' Park on Monday evening.
Eddie Howe's team took the lead through a brilliant Allan Saint-Maximin strike in the 7th minute.
Despite creating some more good chances, Newcastle were eventually pegged back in the 71st minute through a scruffy Edinson Cavani goal.
Jacob Murphy hit the post late on before David De Gea made a sensational save from Miguel Almiron.
Watch the match highlights here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Read More
Newcastle United Team
Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Kraft, Ryan Fraser, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson
Newcastle United Subs
Freddie Woodman, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Jeff Hendrick, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Jacob Murphy, Dwight Gayle
Manchester United Team
David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Confirmed: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Naby Keita Available For Liverpool Clash With Chelsea Before Heading Off To AFCON
- Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22
- Report: Liverpool Want To Sign Porto And Colombia Winger Luis Diaz As Soon As Possible
- Christmas Special: Liverpool's Best Moments This Season - Mohamed Salah, Thrashing Manchester United And Champions League Perfection
- Watch: Liverpool 3-3 (5-4 On Pens) Leicester City Match Highlights: Carabao Cup
- 'Rodgers Out!' - Liverpool And Leicester City Fans React To Dramatic Carabao Cup Match As The Reds Go Through On Penalties, With A Pinch Of Salt