Watch: Norwich City 0-1 Manchester United Match Highlights | Premier League - Cristiano Ronaldo Winner
Manchester United were 1-0 winners in Saturday's late game against Norwich City at Carrow Road and you can see the match highlights here.
The winning goal came in the second half through a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty after he had been brought down by Max Aarons in the box.
Watch the match highlights here:
Norwich City Team
Tim Krul, Maz Aarons, Ozan Kabak, Grant Hanley, Dimitrios Giannoulis, Przemyslaw Placheta, Lukas Rupp, Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Josh Sargent, Teemu Pukki
Norwich City Subs
Angus Gunn, Jonathan Tomkinson, Jacob Lungi Sorensen, Bali Mumba, Sam Byram, Todd Cantwell, Pierre Lees Melou, Kieran Dowell, Adam Idah
Manchester United Team
David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United Subs
Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson, Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Elanga,
Premier League Fixtures/Results - Matchweek 16
Friday, 10th December 2021
8:00pm Brentford 2-1 Watford
Saturday, 11th December 2021
12:30pm Manchester City 1-0 Wolves
3:00pm Arsenal 3-0 Southampton
3:00pm Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United
3:00pm Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa
5:30pm Norwich City v Manchester United
Sunday, 12th December 2021
2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
2:00pm Burnley v West Ham United
2:00pm Leicester City v Newcastle United
4:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton
