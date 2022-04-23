Skip to main content

Watch: Nuno Tavares Goal Gives Arsenal The Lead Against Manchester United | Calamitous Defending

Arsenal have taken the lead against Manchester United at the Emirates thanks to a goal from left-back Nuno Tavares and you can watch the goal here.

After a cross from the left, both Raphael Varane and Alex Telles failed to clear the ball which meant the ball broke to Bukayo Saka.

The England international's shot was well saved by David De Gea but Tavares was on hand to finish.

Arsenal, Liverpool

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Option #3:

Arsenal Team

Manchester United Team

Manchester United travel to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League's early kick-off in a match that will have a huge say in the race for the top four.

After three successive Premier League defeats, Arsenal shocked Chelsea in midweek beating the Blues 4-2 at Stamford Bridge putting them level on points with rivals Tottenham Hostpur.

United will be looking for a response and claw ground back on the Gunners after their humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

It is a make-or-break time in the season for both teams with that crucial Champions League spot on the line.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Well Taken Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Gives Manchester United Hope At Arsenal

By Neil Andrew4 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Firmino Injury Update | Keita & Thiago Form

By Neil Andrew55 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Barcelona 'In Talks' With Mohamed Salah's Entourage As Liverpool Contract Talks Rumble On

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Firmino & Calvert-Lewin Updates

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Barcelona
Non LFC

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Ireland, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 34 - April 23rd to 28th

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Declan Rice Ready To Move, As Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Battle For West Ham Star

By Damon Carr15 hours ago