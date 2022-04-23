Watch: Nuno Tavares Goal Gives Arsenal The Lead Against Manchester United | Calamitous Defending

Arsenal have taken the lead against Manchester United at the Emirates thanks to a goal from left-back Nuno Tavares and you can watch the goal here.

After a cross from the left, both Raphael Varane and Alex Telles failed to clear the ball which meant the ball broke to Bukayo Saka.

The England international's shot was well saved by David De Gea but Tavares was on hand to finish.

Manchester United travel to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League's early kick-off in a match that will have a huge say in the race for the top four.

After three successive Premier League defeats, Arsenal shocked Chelsea in midweek beating the Blues 4-2 at Stamford Bridge putting them level on points with rivals Tottenham Hostpur.

United will be looking for a response and claw ground back on the Gunners after their humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

It is a make-or-break time in the season for both teams with that crucial Champions League spot on the line.

