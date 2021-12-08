Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Watch: Outstanding Mason Greenwood Goal Gives Manchester United The Lead - World Class Finish!

Author:

Mason Greenwood has put Manchester United in to a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford against Young Boys thanks to a brilliantly taken goal from Mason Greenwood which you can watch here.

After some good work down the left from Luke Shaw, the England international's cross was brilliantly volleyed home by Greenwood.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Manchester United Team

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Matic, Shaw, Lingard, Van de Beek, Amad, Mata, Elanga, Greenwood 

Young Boys Team

Faivre; Maceiras, Camara, Lustenberger, Lefort, Martins, Aebischer, Elia, Rieder, Ngamaleu, Siebatcheu.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+.

For Canada, the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) and can be streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV.

