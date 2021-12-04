Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Watch: Outstanding Mason Mount Goal Gives Chelsea The Lead Against West Ham

Mason Mount has given Chelsea a 2-1 lead against West Ham at the London Stadium and you can see the goal here.

A long cross field ball was played from the left by Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount fired home beautifully on the volley past Lukasz Fabianksi.

Watch Mount's goal here:

Option #2:

West Ham take on Premier League leaders Chelsea in Saturday's early match with both teams needing a win to keep up their respective challenges.

Chelsea are top of the table, one point clear of Manchester City and two point clear of Liverpool. Both teams are in action later in the day.

The Hammers need to get back to winning ways to maintain their position in the top four after a home draw against Brighton in midweek and losing to City last weekend.

Matchweek 15 Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United v Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United v Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton v Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford v Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United v Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal

