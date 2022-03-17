Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal Gives Barcelona Lead Against Galatasaray In Europa League

Barcelona have taken a 2-1 lead in their Europa League second leg clash against Galatasaray through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and you can watch the goal here.

The Catalans now lead 3-2 on aggregate as they attempt to qualify for the quarter-finals.

IMAGO / Depo Photos

Watch the Aubameyang goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Viewers in Spain can tune in on Movistar+.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.com or the TUDN app.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV app, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

