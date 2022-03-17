Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal Gives Barcelona Lead Against Galatasaray In Europa League
Barcelona have taken a 2-1 lead in their Europa League second leg clash against Galatasaray through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and you can watch the goal here.
The Catalans now lead 3-2 on aggregate as they attempt to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Watch the Aubameyang goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Option #3:
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time
Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
Read More
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.
Viewers in Spain can tune in on Movistar+.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.com or the TUDN app.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV app, and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jota & Firmino Goals Gives Reds Vital Win
- Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Thiago Alcantara Reacts To Liverpool's 0-2 Win Over Arsenal
- Report: Liverpool Offer Barcelona Sensation Gavi Annual Salary Of €6million Reliable Journalist Confirms
- Report: Erling Haaland Opens Door To Liverpool Switch, With Jurgen Klopp Being Key For Borrusia Dortmund Superstar
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok