Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal Gives Barcelona Lead Against Real Madrid In El Clasico

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given Barcelona the lead against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in El Clasico and you can watch the goal here.

The goal came after a fine run from Ousmane Dembele down the right who crossed for Aubameyang to head home.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Real Madrid Team

Barcelona Team

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on LaLiga TV and Premier Sports 1.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+ and Movistar Laliga 2.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca or the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, MTV India, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

