Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th

It is gameweek 8 of the Premier League and here are some of the highlights of the last two days, which hosted five matches.

Liverpool’s match against Chelsea is postponed due to events in the capital and will be rearranged for a later date.

Yesterday saw Nottingham Forest host fellow promotion side Fulham and Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa face Southampton.

Today's three games include Manchester City traveling to Wolves, Newcastle at home to Bournemouth, and Tottenham coming up against Leicester City.

IMAGO / PA Images

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham

A game full of action with the home side taking the lead early on through former Liverpool youngster Taiwo Awoniyi. However, Forest being Forest couldn’t hang onto the lead.

Fulham took over and scored three goals in just the first 15 minutes of the second half. Despite a a goal by Lewis O’Brien with just over ten minutes left, Nottingham Forest suffered yet another 3-2 defeat.

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton

A huge, huge win for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. After a disappointing end to the Manchester City game two weeks ago, the midlands side needed to respond.

It was the highly talented Jacob Ramsey who proved to be the match winner. Another player on Liverpool fans’ wish list. The win moves Villa up the table to 14th away from the relegation zone.

Wolves 0-3 Manchester City

Today’s early kick-off saw Premier League champions Manchester City travel to Wolves. Liverpool’s eyes were o this fixture with more hope than expectation and hope didn’t win.

Jack Grealish scored within a minute to give the visitors the lead. City doubled their lead before half-time through no other than Erling Haaland, which was followed by a red for Nathan Collins.

Wolves did decide to come out in the second half but it was too little too late and Pep Guardiola’s men put the game to bed as Phil Foden made it three.

Newcastle United 1-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle United have shown potential to break into the top six, but this game has thrown a huge spanner into the works. The home side were dominant throughout but had to settle for a point.

Bournemouth scored first against the run of play, only for new signing Alexander Isak to equalise. The Magpies pushed for a winner but it never came.

Tottenham 6-2 Leicester City

Saving the best until last. An eight-goal thriller at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, a rarity to say the least. Despite starting on the bench, it was Heung-Min Son who ended up stealing the show.

It was the away side that took the lead through an early penalty but were pegged back in no time by Harry Kane. Spurs took the lead, only to concede just before half-time.

After the break, it was all Tottenham and the score line ended up showing it. Bentancur scored in the 47th minute and that’s when Antonio Conte introduced Heung-Min Son.

The South Korean superstar scored a 13-minute hat trick, securing the match ball in the 86th minute. Imagine if Liverpool had second-halfsigned him…

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |