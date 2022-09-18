Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 18th

It is game week 8 of the Premier League and here are the highlights of today's two matches, Arsenal's short trip to Brentford and Everton hosting West Ham.

Liverpool’s scheduled match for today against Chelsea was postponed due to events in the capital and will be rearranged for a later date. Manchester United's home game against Leeds United was also postponed.

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

Another game and another brilliant win for Mikel Arteta and his young Arsenal side. Last season's same fixture was a memorable moment for the away team for all the wrong reasons, so had everything to prove.

A Saliba goal after 17 minutes was followed up by yet another goal from Gabriel Jesus, taking his tally to four. Early in the second half, Fabio Vieira, on his full debut, drilled it from outside the box, a sensational goal to put the cherry on top of the victory cake.

Everton v West Ham

Everton took the momentum into this match having gone four matches unbeaten after a draw in the Merseyside derby. On the other side of the pitch were a team with just one win in the opening seven.

It was the home side that made it five matches unbeaten, leaving West Ham sitting still in the relegation zone. A goal by new singing Neal Maupay was enough to give Frank Lampard's men the win in a drab 90 minutes.

