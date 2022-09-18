Skip to main content
Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 18th

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 18th

Watch Premier League highlights of the fixtures on Sunday 18th September. The highlights include Arsenal's trip to Brentford, who humiliated them last year and Everton looking to extend unbeaten run at home to West Ham.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It is game week 8 of the Premier League and here are the highlights of today's two matches, Arsenal's short trip to Brentford and Everton hosting West Ham.

Liverpool’s scheduled match for today against Chelsea was postponed due to events in the capital and will be rearranged for a later date. Manchester United's home game against Leeds United was also postponed.

Premier League Trophy

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

Another game and another brilliant win for Mikel Arteta and his young Arsenal side. Last season's same fixture was a memorable moment for the away team for all the wrong reasons, so had everything to prove.

A Saliba goal after 17 minutes was followed up by yet another goal from Gabriel Jesus, taking his tally to four. Early in the second half, Fabio Vieira, on his full debut, drilled it from outside the box, a sensational goal to put the cherry on top of the victory cake.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Everton v West Ham

Everton took the momentum into this match having gone four matches unbeaten after a draw in the Merseyside derby. On the other side of the pitch were a team with just one win in the opening seven.

It was the home side that made it five matches unbeaten, leaving West Ham sitting still in the relegation zone. A goal by new singing Neal Maupay was enough to give Frank Lampard's men the win in a drab 90 minutes. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

ArsenalLiverpoolChelseaManchester UnitedWest Ham UnitedEverton

Schedule

Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte
Quotes

'We Have To Do Our Best' | Antonio Conte Speaks About Title Chances

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Quotes

'He Doesn't Look Happy To Me' - Former Liverpool Player On Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew
Golden Boy Award
News

Liverpool Duo Included In Final 40 For Golden Boy Award

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

'Konrad Laimer' - Journalist Speculates On Liverpool Transfer Target Mentioned By Klopp

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Already Made A Move To Sign Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th/18th

By Neil Andrew
Jordon Ibe
Articles

Reminder Of What Could Have Been For Ex Liverpool Youngster

By Owen Cummings