Watch: Raheem Sterling Headed Goal Puts Manchester City 1-0 Up At Watford

Raheem Sterling has given Manchester City the lead against Watford at Vicarage Road. The goal was a well taken header from a Phil Foden cross.

Watch the goal here:

Manchester City take on Watford in Saturday's late game at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

After Chelsea lost 3-2 at West Ham, City can go top of the table with a win against Claudio Ranieri's much improved team.

Liverpool snatched a 94th minute winner at Molineux against Wolves through Divock Origi so City will need all three points to take top spot on Saturday evening.

Watford look much better under Ranieri and are currently just outside the relegation zone with 13 points from 14 games.

