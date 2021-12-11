Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Watch: Raul Jimenez Crazy Sending Off For Two Yellow Cards In 48 Seconds For Wolves Against Manchester City

Author:

Raul Jimenez has been sent off in the match between Manchester City and Wolves at the Etihad for two yellow cards in the space of 48 seconds and you can watch it here.

The first was for a debatable foul on Rodri and the second for blocking the resultant free kick.

The first yellow was definitely a harsh one but you can make your own mind up here:

Manchester City Team

Edersen, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Dias, Laporte, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling

Manchester City Subs

Steffen, Ake, Walker, Stones, Foden, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Palmer

Wolves Team

Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Traore, Jimenez

Wolves Subs

Ruddy, Boly, Cundle, Marcal, Hoever, Silva, Trincao, Podence, Hwang

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 16

Friday, 10th December 2021

8:00pm Brentford 2-1 Watford

Saturday, 11th December 2021

12:30pm Manchester City v Wolves

3:00pm Arsenal v Southampton

3:00pm Chelsea v Leeds United

3:00pm Liverpool v Aston Villa

5:30pm Norwich City v Manchester United

Sunday, 12th December 2021

2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

2:00pm Burnley v West Ham United

2:00pm Leicester City v Newcastle United

4:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton

