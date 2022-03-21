Watch: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Match Highlights | La Liga | Xavi Masterclass In El Clasico As Aubameyang Scores Twice

In an astonishing El Clasico match, Barcelona ran out 4-0 winners against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu and you can watch the match highlights here.

Barcelona took the lead in the 29th minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed in a fine cross from Ousmane Dembele on the right.

They doubled their lead nine minutes later when Ronald Araujo thumped another header home from a Dembele corner.

It didn't get any easier after the interval for Los Blancos when Ferran Torres finished beautifully from an Aubameyang flick in the 47th minute.

Aubameyang added his second and Barcelona's fourth just four minutes later when he finished nicely despite being flagged for offside. VAR intervened and adjudged the Gabon international to be onside and awarded the goal.

Carlo Ancelotti's team remain in a strong position and are nine points clear of second-placed Sevilla with Barcelona now just three points further back with Xavi making some clear progress at the Nou Camp.

