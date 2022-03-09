Watch: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Incredible Benzema Hattrick Completes Fightback After Mbappe Opener

Real Madrid completed a sensational comeback to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League beating PSG 3-1 in the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday and you can watch the match highlights here.

The tie looked over when Kylian Mbappe scored in the first half to make the score 2-0 on aggregate with a well taken goal after good work from Neymar.

It looked like Real were heading for a timid exit from the competition but Karim Benzema had different ideas as he scored a 17 minute hattrick to send Los Blancos through.

It was a brilliant comeback spearheaded by Benzema and 36 year old Luka Modric in the final half an hour in a game that will be remembered for some time.

Watch the match highlights here:

Real Madrid Team

Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

PSG Team

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

