Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Watch: Reece James Headed Own Goal Gives Aston Villa Lead Against Chelsea

Author:

A Reece James own goal has seen Aston Villa take a 1-0 lead at Villa Park against Chelsea and you can watch the goal here.

The goal came after Matt Targett whipped a vicious cross in from the left. As James went to jump to try and head the ball away, he could do no more than deflect it past Edouard Mendy and into the top corner of the net.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

The Premier League will reach the halfway stage on Boxing Day and we can now bring you the details of the matchweek 19 fixtures and latest table.

Ahead of the matches kicking off over the busy festive period, Manchester City lead the way by three points from second placed Liverpool.

Chelsea are in third place, six points back, after two consecutive draws in the last week.

Arsenal's improvement continues after victory at Leeds and they sit in fourth place, six points further back.

Here are the details of the matchweek 19 fixtures.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 19

Sunday 26th December 2021

12:30pm Liverpool P-P Leeds United

Read More

12:30pm Wolverhampton P-P Watford

3:00pm West Ham United 2-3 Southampton

3:00pm Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal

3:00pm Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City

3:00pm Burnley P-P Everton

3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Crystal Palace

5:30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Monday, 27th December 2021

8:00pm Newcastle United v Manchester United

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Reece James
Non LFC

Watch: Reece James Headed Own Goal Gives Aston Villa Lead Against Chelsea

32 seconds ago
Raheem Sterling
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City Match Highlights | Premier League

32 minutes ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

50 minutes ago
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans shake hands after the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London.
Non LFC

Watch: James Maddison & Ademola Lookman Goals - Manchester City 4-2 Leicester City

1 hour ago
Gundogan Goal
Non LFC

Watch: Ilkay Gundogan Goal Gives Manchester City 3-0 Lead Against Leicester

2 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne
Non LFC

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Goal Gives Manchester City The Lead Against Leicester - Lovely Finish

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Naby Keita
News

Confirmed: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Naby Keita Available For Liverpool Clash With Chelsea Before Heading Off To AFCON

3 hours ago
Etihad Stadium
Non LFC

Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester City v Leicester City | Premier League | EPL

4 hours ago