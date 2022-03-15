Watch: Renan Lodi Goal Gives Atletico Madrid The Lead Against Manchester United At Old Trafford

Atletico Madrid have taken the lead against Manchester United at Old Trafford thanks to a goal from Renan Lodi and you can watch the goal here.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Manchester United Team

David De Gea

Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles

Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes

Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Elanga

Atletico Madrid Team

Jan Oblak

Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Reinildo Isnard Mandava

Hector Herrera

Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Renan Lodi

Antione Griezmann, Joao Felix

Manchester United host Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday.

United travelled to Spain three weeks ago to face Atletico in the first leg with a goal from Anthony Elanga cancelling out Joao Felix's effort meaning that the tie is all to play for with an aggregate score of 1-1.

