Watch: Renan Lodi Goal Gives Atletico Madrid The Lead Against Manchester United At Old Trafford
Atletico Madrid have taken the lead against Manchester United at Old Trafford thanks to a goal from Renan Lodi and you can watch the goal here.
Option #1:
Option #2:
Option #3:
Manchester United Team
David De Gea
Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles
Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes
Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Elanga
Atletico Madrid Team
Jan Oblak
Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Reinildo Isnard Mandava
Hector Herrera
Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Renan Lodi
Antione Griezmann, Joao Felix
Manchester United host Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday.
United travelled to Spain three weeks ago to face Atletico in the first leg with a goal from Anthony Elanga cancelling out Joao Felix's effort meaning that the tie is all to play for with an aggregate score of 1-1.
