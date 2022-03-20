Watch: Ronald Araujo Goal Doubles Barcelona Lead Over Real Madrid In El Clasico

Ronald Araujo has headed Barcelona into a 2-0 lead at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid and you can watch the goal here.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Barcelona had taken the lead in El Clasico thanks to a brilliant header from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after an Ousmane Dembele cross from the right in the 29th minute.

The lead was doubled by Araujo nine minutes later when he thundered home a corner from Dembele.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Real Madrid Team

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Barcelona Team

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on LaLiga TV and Premier Sports 1.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+ and Movistar Laliga 2.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca or the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, MTV India, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok