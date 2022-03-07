Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

FA Cup Watch: Ryan Yates Goal Puts Nottingham Forest In Front As Huddersfield Town Surrender A Lead |FA Cup Fifth Round - Winners To Play Liverpool

Nottingham Forest take the lead against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth-round, despite going 1-0 down early on. A goal from Ryan Yates gives the home side a 2-1 lead before half-time.

A scintillating match so far between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town, with three goals in the first-half. An opening goal by Terriers' defender Tom Lees was responded with an equaliser by Sam Surridge.

The home side then made their dominance count as they took the lead just 8 minutes later. Another wonderful pass by Manchester United loanee James Garner, this time from a free-kick on the left side, was met with the head of Forest striker Ryan Yates.

With three goal already in the match, what does the second-half have in store, as both teams battle it out for an opportunity to play Liverpool

Nottingham Forest Team:

Horvath, Spence, Worrall, Zinckernagel, Lowe, Surridge, Johnson, Yates, McKenna, Cook. Garner

Read More

Subs:

Samba, Figueiredo, Laryea, Cafu, Colback, Mighten, Lolley, Silva, Davis

Huddersfield Town Team:

Blackman, Pipa, Pearson, Hogg, Ruffels, Thomas, Holmes, Sarr, Sinani, Lees, Eiting

Subs:

Nicholls, Toffolo, Anjorin, Rhodes, High, Turton, Ward, Rowe, Russell

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Diogo Jota
Quotes

'It's A Red Card Offence' - Former Referee Believes Diogo Jota Should Have Been Sent Off In Liverpool's Victory Over West Ham

By Neil Andrew41 minutes ago
FA Cup
Non LFC

FA Cup Watch: Ryan Yates Goal Puts Nottingham Forest In Front As Huddersfield Town Surrender A Lead |FA Cup Fifth Round - Winners To Play Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
FA Cup Trophy
Non LFC

FA Cup Watch: Sam Surridge Equaliser For Nottingham Forest Against Huddersfield Town |FA Cup Fifth Round - Winners To Play Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'I'd Be Surprised If There Wasn't An Announcement Soon' - Michael Owen On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Situation

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
FA Cup
Non LFC

FA Cup Watch: Tom Lees Header Gives Huddersfield Town Against Nottingham Forest |FA Cup Fifth Round - Winners To Play Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Manchester United
Quotes

Former Liverpool Player Slams Manchester United's Pathetic Performance, Helping Manchester City To Bigger The Gap From Liverpool

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Thiago
Quotes

'They Don't Have Anyone Else Like Him' - Former Player On Influence Of Thiago Alcantara

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Fabinho
Quotes

Fabinho Explains What He Told Luis Diaz He Would Do If Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea Went To Penalties

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago