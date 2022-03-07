FA Cup Watch: Ryan Yates Goal Puts Nottingham Forest In Front As Huddersfield Town Surrender A Lead |FA Cup Fifth Round - Winners To Play Liverpool

Nottingham Forest take the lead against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth-round, despite going 1-0 down early on. A goal from Ryan Yates gives the home side a 2-1 lead before half-time.

A scintillating match so far between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town, with three goals in the first-half. An opening goal by Terriers' defender Tom Lees was responded with an equaliser by Sam Surridge.

The home side then made their dominance count as they took the lead just 8 minutes later. Another wonderful pass by Manchester United loanee James Garner, this time from a free-kick on the left side, was met with the head of Forest striker Ryan Yates.

With three goal already in the match, what does the second-half have in store, as both teams battle it out for an opportunity to play Liverpool

Nottingham Forest Team:

Horvath, Spence, Worrall, Zinckernagel, Lowe, Surridge, Johnson, Yates, McKenna, Cook. Garner

Subs:

Samba, Figueiredo, Laryea, Cafu, Colback, Mighten, Lolley, Silva, Davis

Huddersfield Town Team:

Blackman, Pipa, Pearson, Hogg, Ruffels, Thomas, Holmes, Sarr, Sinani, Lees, Eiting

Subs:

Nicholls, Toffolo, Anjorin, Rhodes, High, Turton, Ward, Rowe, Russell

