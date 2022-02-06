Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Decisive Penalty To Win Senegal The Africa Cup Of Nations As They Beat Egypt

Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Decisive Penalty As To Win Senegal The Africa Cup Of Nations As They Beat Egypt

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores the winning penalty in the AFCON final as Senegal beat Egypt on penalties and a crowned champions of Africa.

AFCON finished in dramatic fashion as penalties were the deciding factor. Senegal and Egypt played out a 0-0 through 120 minutes, despite Senegal dominating most of the match.

Sadio Mane missed an early penalty in the match, but had the opportunity in the penalty shootout to instantly make amends. Both sides scored there opening penalties, through Senegal's captain Koulibaly and Egypt's Zizo.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Egypt, however, missed their second attempt after Senegal were put 2-1 up by Abdou Diallo. This was followed up by a Senegal missed penalty. Egypt then responded and made it 2-2 with 2 penalties each left.

With a Senegal goal and an Egypt miss, it was all set up for Liverpool's Sadio Mane to either score and win AFCON for his country or give an opportunity for club teammate Mohamed Salah to send it to sudden death.

Sadio Mane, with ice in his veins, stepped up and fired home, sending the entire country of Senegal into celebrations. The hero of the moment. The hero of the tournament. Sadio Mane and Senegal are African champions.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook