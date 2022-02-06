Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Decisive Penalty As To Win Senegal The Africa Cup Of Nations As They Beat Egypt

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores the winning penalty in the AFCON final as Senegal beat Egypt on penalties and a crowned champions of Africa. 

AFCON finished in dramatic fashion as penalties were the deciding factor. Senegal and Egypt played out a 0-0 through 120 minutes, despite Senegal dominating most of the match.

Sadio Mane missed an early penalty in the match, but had the opportunity in the penalty shootout to instantly make amends. Both sides scored there opening penalties, through Senegal's captain Koulibaly and Egypt's Zizo. 

Sadio Mane

Egypt, however, missed their second attempt after Senegal were put 2-1 up by Abdou Diallo. This was followed up by a Senegal missed penalty. Egypt then responded and made it 2-2 with 2 penalties each left. 

Read More

With a Senegal goal and an Egypt miss, it was all set up for Liverpool's Sadio Mane to either score and win AFCON for his country or give an opportunity for club teammate Mohamed Salah to send it to sudden death.

Sadio Mane, with ice in his veins, stepped up and fired home, sending the entire country of Senegal into celebrations. The hero of the moment. The hero of the tournament. Sadio Mane and Senegal are African champions. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Sadio Mane
Non LFC

Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Decisive Penalty To Win Senegal The Africa Cup Of Nations As They Beat Egypt

2 minutes ago
Senegal
News

Africa Cup Of Nations: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win Final (AFCON)

21 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

Watch: Sadio Mane Penalty Miss For Senegal In AFCON Final After Mohamed Salah Appears To Give Advice To Egypt's Keeper

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'How Special Would It Be' - Mohamed Salah Hoping For First Trophy With Egypt Ahead Of AFCON Final Against Senegal

4 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Harvey Elliott's Anfield Return Collides With The Arrival of Luis Diaz For Liverpool

4 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learnt From Liverpool’s 3-1 Win Against Cardiff City

4 hours ago
Santiago Bernabeu
Non LFC

Real Madrid v Granada: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains How He Will Handle The Disappointment Of The Losing AFCON Finalist As Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah Prepare To Face Off

5 hours ago