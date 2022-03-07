Skip to main content
FA Cup Watch: Sam Surridge Equaliser For Nottingham Forest Against Huddersfield Town |FA Cup Fifth Round - Winners To Play Liverpool

After having an early goal ruled out, Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge finally gets his goal as he makes it 1-1 in tonight's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Huddersfield Town.

Following the disallowed goal, the visitors went ahead after a fantastic head from Tom Lees, straight from a corner. Nottingham Forest responded brilliantly and got back on top of the game. 

The equaliser came in the 29th minute through Sam Surridge, who was the player that had his goal disallowed earlier on. The winger picked up on a loose ball following a beautiful pass through by Manchester United loanee James Garner was intercepted by the visitors' centre-backs.

A calm finish from Surridge gets Nottingham Forest back into the match and back in with a chance to play Liverpool in the next round

Nottingham Forest Team:

Horvath, Spence, Worrall, Zinckernagel, Lowe, Surridge, Johnson, Yates, McKenna, Cook. Garner

Samba, Figueiredo, Laryea, Cafu, Colback, Mighten, Lolley, Silva, Davis

Huddersfield Town Team:

Blackman, Pipa, Pearson, Hogg, Ruffels, Thomas, Holmes, Sarr, Sinani, Lees, Eiting

Nicholls, Toffolo, Anjorin, Rhodes, High, Turton, Ward, Rowe, Russell

