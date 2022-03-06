Watch: Sensational Gabriel Martinelli Goal Gives Arsenal Two Goal Lead At Watford
A brilliant goal from Gabriel Martinelli has given Arsenal a 3-1 lead against Watford at Vicarage Road and you can watch the goal here.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
A slick move from Arsenal saw Alexandre Lacazette find Martinelli who finished brilliantly with his right foot from 20 yards.
Watch the goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Option #3:
Read More
Watford Team
Ben Foster, Hassane Kamara, Samir, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Moussa Sissoko, Cucho Hernandez, Emmanual Dennis, Joao Pedro
Arsenal Team
Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette
Key Facts
Arsenal
Arsenal currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League with 45 points from 24 games in the race for a top four spot.
They are two points behind Manchester United who currently sit in fourth but have three games in hand over the Red Devils who are in action on Sunday afternoon themselves against local rivals Manchester City.
Watford
The Hornets currently sit in 19th position with 19 points from 26 games. They are three points from safety as things stand.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United | Player Ratings | Premier League
- Watch: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham | Match Highlights | Premier League
- Report: Sadio Mane Concerned FSG 'Want Him Out' And Are Ready To Cash In On Liverpool Superstar
- Italian Journalist Hints At Napoli Swoop For Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi
- Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook