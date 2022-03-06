Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Sensational Gabriel Martinelli Goal Gives Arsenal Two Goal Lead At Watford

A brilliant goal from Gabriel Martinelli has given Arsenal a 3-1 lead against Watford at Vicarage Road and you can watch the goal here.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

A slick move from Arsenal saw Alexandre Lacazette find Martinelli who finished brilliantly with his right foot from 20 yards.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Read More

Watford Team

Ben Foster, Hassane Kamara, Samir, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Moussa Sissoko, Cucho Hernandez, Emmanual Dennis, Joao Pedro

Arsenal Team

Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

Key Facts

Arsenal

Arsenal currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League with 45 points from 24 games in the race for a top four spot.

They are two points behind Manchester United who currently sit in fourth but have three games in hand over the Red Devils who are in action on Sunday afternoon themselves against local rivals Manchester City.

Watford

The Hornets currently sit in 19th position with 19 points from 26 games. They are three points from safety as things stand.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Gabriel Martinelli
Non LFC

Watch: Sensational Gabriel Martinelli Goal Gives Arsenal Two Goal Lead At Watford

By Neil Andrew59 seconds ago
Bukayo Saka
Non LFC

Watch: Bukayo Saka Top Class Goal Restores Arsenal Lead Against Watford - What A Finish!

By Neil Andrew42 minutes ago
Watford
Non LFC

Watch: Brilliant Cucho Hernandez Overhead Kick Gives Watford An Equaliser Against Arsenal - Wow, What A Goal!

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Martin Ødegaard
Non LFC

Watch: Martin Odegaard Goal Gives Arsenal An Early Lead Against Watford, Nice Finish

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool vs West Ham | Luis Diaz | 'Most Easy Players To Coach

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
Transfers

Italian Journalist Hints At Napoli Swoop For Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi

By Sam Patterson1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson
Quotes

'He’s Been Incredible' - Andy Robertson Praises Trent Alexander-Arnold After West Ham Game

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
Neco Williams
News

Watch: Neco Williams Hits Crossbar From Halfway Line In Attempt To Recreate Sensational David Beckham Goal

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago