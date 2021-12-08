Watch: Thomas Muller Goal Gives Bayern Munich Lead Against Barcelona In Crucial Champions League Match
In a crucial Champions League Group E match, Thomas Muller has headed Bayern Munich into the lead against Barcelona and you can see the goal here.
After a cross from Robert Lewandowski from the left Muller headed the ball back across goal where it was adjudged to have crossed the line.
Watch the goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Bayern Munich Team
Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Süle, Davies, Tolisso, Musiala, Coman, Müller, Sané, Lewandowski.
Barcelona Team
Ter Stegen, Araújo, Piqué, Lenglet; Dest, Gavi, Busquets, Frenkie, Alba, Dembélé, Memphis.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Read More
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+.
For Canada, the game can be live streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD channels and can be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
