December 8, 2021
Watch: Thomas Muller Goal Gives Bayern Munich Lead Against Barcelona In Crucial Champions League Match

In a crucial Champions League Group E match, Thomas Muller has headed Bayern Munich into the lead against Barcelona and you can see the goal here.

After a cross from Robert Lewandowski from the left Muller headed the ball back across goal where it was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Bayern Munich Team

Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Süle, Davies, Tolisso, Musiala, Coman, Müller, Sané, Lewandowski.

Barcelona Team

Ter Stegen, Araújo, Piqué, Lenglet; Dest, Gavi, Busquets, Frenkie, Alba, Dembélé, Memphis.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+.

For Canada, the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD channels and can be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

