FA Cup Watch: Tom Lees Header Gives Huddersfield Town Against Nottingham Forest |FA Cup Fifth Round - Winners To Play Liverpool
Huddersfield Town open the scoring moments after Nottingham Forest see their goal disallowed. Centre-back Tom Lees puts the Terriers 1-0 up, in a match that sees the winner face Liverpool in the next round.
After a bright start for the home side, it is the visitors that get first advantage. Nottingham Forest thought they had got in the lead themselves after Sam Surridge got on the end of a cross by Ben Johnson, only to be disallowed controversially for offside.
Huddersfield Town then went downfield straight after and won a corner. The resulting corner ended up being headed in by Tom Lees. A goal that the West Yorkshire side could well remember for a long time to come.
Nottingham Forest Team:
Horvath, Spence, Worrall, Zinckernagel, Lowe, Surridge, Johnson, Yates, McKenna, Cook. Garner
Subs:
Samba, Figueiredo, Laryea, Cafu, Colback, Mighten, Lolley, Silva, Davis
Read More
Huddersfield Town Team:
Blackman, Pipa, Pearson, Hogg, Ruffels, Thomas, Holmes, Sarr, Sinani, Lees, Eiting
Subs:
Nicholls, Toffolo, Anjorin, Rhodes, High, Turton, Ward, Rowe, Russell
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United | Player Ratings | Premier League
- Watch: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham | Match Highlights | Premier League
- Report: Sadio Mane Concerned FSG 'Want Him Out' And Are Ready To Cash In On Liverpool Superstar
- Italian Journalist Hints At Napoli Swoop For Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi
- Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook