FA Cup Watch: Tom Lees Header Gives Huddersfield Town Against Nottingham Forest |FA Cup Fifth Round - Winners To Play Liverpool

Huddersfield Town open the scoring moments after Nottingham Forest see their goal disallowed. Centre-back Tom Lees puts the Terriers 1-0 up, in a match that sees the winner face Liverpool in the next round.

After a bright start for the home side, it is the visitors that get first advantage. Nottingham Forest thought they had got in the lead themselves after Sam Surridge got on the end of a cross by Ben Johnson, only to be disallowed controversially for offside.

Huddersfield Town then went downfield straight after and won a corner. The resulting corner ended up being headed in by Tom Lees. A goal that the West Yorkshire side could well remember for a long time to come.

Nottingham Forest Team:

Horvath, Spence, Worrall, Zinckernagel, Lowe, Surridge, Johnson, Yates, McKenna, Cook. Garner

Subs:

Samba, Figueiredo, Laryea, Cafu, Colback, Mighten, Lolley, Silva, Davis

Huddersfield Town Team:

Blackman, Pipa, Pearson, Hogg, Ruffels, Thomas, Holmes, Sarr, Sinani, Lees, Eiting

Subs:

Nicholls, Toffolo, Anjorin, Rhodes, High, Turton, Ward, Rowe, Russell

