Watch: Two Goals For Leicester City Midfielder And Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans

Liverpool target Youri Tielemans was in top form for Leicester on Sunday afternoon as he scored two goals in the 4-0 victory over Newcastle United and you can watch them here.

The first goal came from the penalty spot in the 38th minute and the 2nd in the 81st after a good move.

Leicester now move up to 8th in the table, six points behind West Ham in 4th place.

It was a bad day at the office for Eddie Howe's Newcastle who remain in 19th place on ten points ahead of their trip to play Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday.

Watch the goals here:

Goal No 1

Goal No 2

Premier League Results - Matchweek 16

Friday, 10th December 2021

8:00pm Brentford 2-1 Watford

Saturday, 11th December 2021

12:30pm Manchester City 1-0 Wolves

3:00pm Arsenal 3-0 Southampton

3:00pm Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United

3:00pm Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa

5:30pm Norwich City 0-1 Manchester United

Sunday, 12th December 2021

2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion P-P Tottenham Hotspur

2:00pm Burnley 0-0 West Ham United

2:00pm Leicester City 4-0 Newcastle United

4:30pm Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton

Premier League Table

