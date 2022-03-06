Watch: Watford 2-3 Arsenal | Match Highlights | Premier League | A Game Of Outstanding Goals As Gunners Take The Three Points

Arsenal beat Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road on Sunday in a game full of top class goals and you can watch the match highlights here.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal took the lead after a well worked goal involving Bukayo Saka which saw Martin Odegaard side foot past Ben Foster in the 5th minute.

Watford soon levelled with a magnificent overhead kick from Cucho Hernandez after a cross from the right.

The Gunners retook the lead before half-time however thanks to another well made goal and brilliant finish from Saka.

It was 3-1 soon after the break when Gabriel Martinelli thumped home after another Alexandre Lacazette assist but Moussa Sissoko set up a frantic finale when he bundled his way through to score in the 87th minute.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Watford Team

Ben Foster, Hassane Kamara, Samir, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Moussa Sissoko, Cucho Hernandez, Emmanual Dennis, Joao Pedro

Arsenal Team

Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

Key Facts

Arsenal

Arsenal currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League with 45 points from 24 games in the race for a top four spot.

They are two points behind Manchester United who currently sit in fourth but have three games in hand over the Red Devils who are in action on Sunday afternoon themselves against local rivals Manchester City.

Watford

The Hornets currently sit in 19th position with 19 points from 26 games. They are three points from safety as things stand.

