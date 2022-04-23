Watch: Well Taken Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Gives Manchester United Hope At Arsenal

A well taken Cristiano Ronaldo goal has given Manchester United some hope against Arsenal halving the deficit as they trail 2-1 at the Emirates and you can watch the goal here.

Arsenal stormed into a two goal lead thanks to goals from Nuno Tavares and a Bukayo Saka penalty but United have responded thanks to a good finish from Ronaldo after good work on the left from Jadon Sancho and Nemanja Matic.

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Arsenal Team

Manchester United Team

Manchester United travel to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League's early kick-off in a match that will have a huge say in the race for the top four.

After three successive Premier League defeats, Arsenal shocked Chelsea in midweek beating the Blues 4-2 at Stamford Bridge putting them level on points with rivals Tottenham Hostpur.

United will be looking for a response and claw ground back on the Gunners after their humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

It is a make-or-break time in the season for both teams with that crucial Champions League spot on the line.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok