Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea Match Highlights - Brilliant Mount, Bowen Goals, Mendy Errors

Author:

In an enthralling encounter West Ham ran out 3-2 winners against Chelsea in Saturday’s early game and you can watch the highlights here.

Option #1:

Option #2:

West Ham take on Premier League leaders Chelsea in Saturday's early match with both teams needing a win to keep up their respective challenges.

Chelsea are top of the table, one point clear of Manchester City and two point clear of Liverpool. Both teams are in action later in the day.

The Hammers need to get back to winning ways to maintain their position in the top four after a home draw against Brighton in midweek and losing to City last weekend.

Matchweek 15 Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United v Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Read More

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United v Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton v Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford v Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United v Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Manchester City
Non LFC

Watch: Bernardo Silva Goal That Doubles Manchester City Lead Against Watford

11 minutes ago
Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Divock Origi 94th Minute Goal Wins Liverpool Match Against Wolves - Mohamed Salah Assist

17 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola
Non LFC

Watch: Raheem Sterling Headed Goal Puts Manchester City 1-0 Up At Watford

38 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen
Non LFC

Watch: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea Match Highlights - Brilliant Mount, Bowen Goals, Mendy Errors

56 minutes ago
Liverpool Wolves Molineux
Match Coverage

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

1 hour ago
West Ham London Stadium
Non LFC

Watch: Arthur Masuaku's Bizarre Goal For West Ham Gives Them 3-2 Lead Against Chelsea, Mendy Error

3 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Non LFC

Watch: Jarrod Bowen Scores Equaliser for West Ham Against Chelsea

4 hours ago
Liverpool Arsenal Goal
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: Wolves v Liverpool | Premier League

4 hours ago