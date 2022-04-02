Watch: What A Goal From Kelechi Iheanacho To Give Leicester The Lead Against Manchester United
Leicester City have taken the lead against Manchester United thanks to a fantastic goal from Kelechi Iheanacho and you can watch the goal here.
The Red Devils travel to Anfield in two and a half weeks time and Liverpool fans will be watching on to see if their fierce rivals have anything that can hurt their title ambitions.
The goal was brilliantly made by James Maddison after good work from Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with Iheanacho finishing well to beat David De Gea.
Watch the goal here:
Manchester United Team
Leicester City Team
Manchester United take on Leicester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday evening and we can now bring you the confirmed team news/lineups.
The match is another crucial one in the race for top four places with United looking to pick up a victory to put maximum pressure on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal who play on Sunday (Newcastle) and Monday (Crystal Palace) respectively.
United currently sit in sixth place, four points behind the Gunners in fourth having played a game more so there is very little margin for error between now and the end of the season.
The Foxes have had a poor season by their standards and currently sit in tenth place, 18 points off a top four spot.
The focus for Brendan Rodgers' team between now and the end of the season would appear to be the UEFA Europa Conference League where they have reached the quarter-final stages where they will play PSV Eindhoven.
