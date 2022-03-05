Skip to main content
Watford v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Watford host Arsenal at Vicarage Road on Sunday in a Premier League clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Watford Corner flag at Vicarage Road Stadium

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  9:00am ET

Pacific time:  6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at  19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Watford v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

