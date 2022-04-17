West Ham United v Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia

Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen will be in action for West Ham as they take on Burnley at the London Stadium on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Hammers are on a high after qualifying for the UEFA Europa League semi-final but now need to focus on league action as they try and get as close to the top four as possible.

In a shock move on Friday, Burnley parted company with manager Sean Dyche in the hope that a change will help them stave off relegation, so it will be interesting to see how the Clarets respond without their manager for the past decade.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 2:15pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 9:15am ET

Pacific time: 6:15am PT

Central time: 8:15am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 18:45 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 00:15 AEDT (Monday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be televised.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok