West Ham United v Eintracht Frankfurt: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Germany, US, India, Canada, Australia
Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen is in action for West Ham on Thursday as they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)
Germany
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Friday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Friday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
Viewers in Germany can watch on RTL and RTL+.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
