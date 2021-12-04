Watch: Jarrod Bowen Scores Equaliser for West Ham Against Chelsea
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has scored a beautiful goal for the Hammers to level the scoring against Chelsea.
This game is proving to be a classic! Thanks to a well worked goal by West Ham that was finished off by Jarrod Bowen, the score is now levelled at 2-2.
Watch Bowe's goal here:
West Ham take on Premier League leaders Chelsea in Saturday's early match with both teams needing a win to keep up their respective challenges.
Chelsea are top of the table, one point clear of Manchester City and two point clear of Liverpool. Both teams are in action later in the day.
The Hammers need to get back to winning ways to maintain their position in the top four after a home draw against Brighton in midweek and losing to City last weekend.
Matchweek 15 Fixtures
Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United v Chelsea
Saturday 3.00pm Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United v Burnley
Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton v Liverpool
Saturday 5.30pm Watford v Manchester City
Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United v Brentford
Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City
Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal
