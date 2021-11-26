Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
'When He Benches Ronaldo, Bruno And Pogba' -  Fans React After News Ralf Rangnick Could Become New Manchester United Manager

Author:

After news emerged yesterday that Ralf Rangnick could be appointed interim manager at Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

Norwegian Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday after United went down 4-1 to Watford at Vicarage Road.

The club released a statement to suggest they would be appointing an interim manager until the end of the season and it appears they have made their choice in Rangnick.

Fans took to twitter to have their say on what they think about Rangnick possibly taking the reigns at Old Trafford.

'The godfather of gegenpressing. Inspired Klopp, Tuchel, Flick and Nagelsmann. That might be huge!'

'The mastermind behind Klopp, Tuchel, Nagelsmann, Hassenhuttl etc Fantastic appointment from United imo, even better that he then moves up into a consultancy role after'

'I’m calling it now - Rangnick will prefer Cavani to Ronaldo, Telles to Shaw and will look to sign a RB in January.'

'Rangnick to United? I'm going to be so happy when he benches Ronaldo, Pogba, and Bruno for not pressing. Lets see how the fans respond to that. Lose the players, lose the fans, lose the game, lose the job. The ManU cycle of pain.'

