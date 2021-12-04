Manchester United v Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
Ralf Rangnick will take charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday afternoon against Crystal Palace and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or stream the game!
This is a huge game for Manchester United. They're currently in turmoil and they're hoping that the legendary Ralf Rangnick will help save them.
The German is renowned for his style of play and is credited with the creation of the modern day gegenpress, along with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.
Many top managers have said how good Rangnick is and that the league should be worried with his arrival.
The Man United interim manager now has an opportunity to impress if he beats a very solid Crystal Palace side.
So here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday the 5th of December's game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 14:00 UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 09:00am ET
Read More
Pacific time: 08:00am PT
Central time: 06:00am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game isn't available on TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on NBCSports and Telemundo.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool's Interest In Karim Benzema Dependent On Erling Haaland Future
- Report: Liverpool Deal Agreed For Wolves And Spain Winger Adama Traore As Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Leave For AFCON
- Report: Liverpool Have Directly Asked About Signing FC Porto's Luis Diaz
- Report: Former Barcelona Player And Liverpool Transfer Target Adama Traore's Amazing New Price Tag
- Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign 25 Year Old With Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Roma All Interested
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook