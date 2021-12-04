Manchester United v Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Ralf Rangnick will take charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday afternoon against Crystal Palace and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or stream the game!

This is a huge game for Manchester United. They're currently in turmoil and they're hoping that the legendary Ralf Rangnick will help save them.

The German is renowned for his style of play and is credited with the creation of the modern day gegenpress, along with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Many top managers have said how good Rangnick is and that the league should be worried with his arrival.

The Man United interim manager now has an opportunity to impress if he beats a very solid Crystal Palace side.

So here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday the 5th of December's game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 14:00 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 09:00am ET

Pacific time: 08:00am PT

Central time: 06:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game isn't available on TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on NBCSports and Telemundo.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

