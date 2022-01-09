Skip to main content
'Wore White And Decided To Become Spurs' - Arsenal Fans React To Nottingham Forest FA Cup Defeat

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest on Sunday and fans have taken to social media to have their say.

The only goal scored by Lewis Grabban came in the 83rd minute of the clash at the Forest Ground.

Mikel Arteta's team were below par and it's clear as Arsenal supporters posted on Twitter they were not happy with their team's performance.

'Im still wondering why Nketiah played the full match.. that guy was absolutely terrible today.. Patino was more impressive. Lokonga too was below average. All our players were not displaying the performance we saw against Man city. Lots of lose pass especially in that front line'

'Completed disrespected the competition we have won the most out of anyone, this is all down to the players on the pitch today'

'Wore white and decided to become Spurs'

'Poor, poor performance, it is what it is. We went through the woods and got lost in the Forest.'

'The players were very poor today. Arteta has every right to be furious. No player on that pitch can say they gave everything today.'

