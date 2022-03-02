'Worst Performance Since Gross Was In Charge' - Tottenham Fans React To FA Cup Exit At Middlesbrough

After Tottenham lost in the FA Cup fifth round against Middlesbrough on Tuesday, their fans have reacted on social media.

Chris Wilder's team thoroughly deserved their 1-0 victory after extra-time thanks to a well taken goal by substitute Josh Coburn.

The defeat ends Spurs' last chance of a trophy this season and it's fair to say supporters were not happy as they took to Twitter to register their dissatisfaction.

'Every year it's the same, beyond tired, can't wait for the season to be over and offload all the dreadful players'

'Supporting Spurs feels like one of the worst choices I think Ive ever made'

'Moral of the story: Play a low block against Spurs, and you’ll have the easiest game of the season. Conte has to take some blame for this, because this is the second time in a week.'

'That was literally the last game worth watching for the rest of the season. No chance at a cup and there is no way we challenge for top 6 much less top 4 this season. We are mid table at best'

'Probs the worst performance since Gross was in charge, we set up to counter attack a championship team! This is embarrassing! Conte is a great coach, just not a #Spurs coach. Can't always blame the players when we are tactically beaten by 3 Cms every game'

'I bet Conte is gonna blame his ”poor” squad again. There is not a single excuse that would justify losing (badly might I add) to a mid-table championship team. Or a relegation threatened Burnley. Our squad in its current state should be dominating these sides. We look clueless.'

