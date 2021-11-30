'You Deserve Your Ballon d'Or' - Seven Time Winner Lionel Messi Of PSG To Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

On the evening that PSG superstar Lionel Messi picked up his seventh Ballon d’Or award, the Argentine was quick to praise his rival for the 2021 award Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Messi held off competition from the Polish international who finished second and Chelsea’s Jorginho who was third to win the trophy for an incredible seventh time.

The player who shocked the football world when he moved from Barcelona to PSG in the summer enjoyed success with Argentina when they beat Brazil to the Copa America.

Messi Believes Lewandowski Was 2020 Ballon d’Or

At the awards in Paris however, Messi was quick to suggest that Lewandowski deserves the Ballon d’Or award that in his opinion he should have received in 2020.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the awards were cancelled in 2020 but it’s widely recognised that 33 year old Lewandowski would have been the recipient had they have gone ahead.

Last night’s winner is clearly in agreement.

‘Leo Messi says to Robert Lewandowski: “Robert, you deserve your Ballon D'Or. Last year, everyone was in agreement to say that you were the big winner of this award”. #Messi #BallonDOr@GFFN'

Lewandowski Congratules Messi And Alexia Putellas

If the Pole was disappointed not to win, he didn’t show any signs as he congratulated both Ballon d’Or winners Messi and Alexia Putellas on their awards.

'Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players! I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support'

