December 8, 2021
Watch: Outstanding Late Magomed Ozdoev Goal Puts Chelsea In Second Behind Juventus Despite Timo Werner Double In The Champions League

Author:

With Juventus beating Malmo in the other group match, Chelsea needed to win away to Zenit St. Petersburg to secure top spot. After a double from Timo Werner and another goal from Romelu Lukaku, top spot looked like it was Chelsea's, until Zenit substitute Magomed Ozdoev fired home an equaliser in the 94th minute.

Chelsea were on there way to the round of 16 as group winners, which would mean a favourable draw. However, Zenit were not happy to just lie down and after pushing for the equaliser since Timo Werner put the Premier League team in front with ten minutes left. 

A cross into the box was headed away by Malang Sarr, it fell to substitute Magomed Ozdoev, who hit the most perfect half-volley straight into the top corner, thus confirming Chelsea's second place finish.

Take a look at Timo Werner's goal that looked to be enough for Chelsea to secure top spot - 

How crucial could this conceded goal be for Chelsea? Coming in second means they will be facing a group winner next round, which means it will likely be much harder to get through to the Quarter Finals.

Zenit St. Petersburg Team: Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskiy (Krugovoy 65) , Douglas Santos; Kuzyaev (Yerokhin 79), Wendel (Mostovoy 51), Barrios; Malcom (Ozdoev 79), Claudinho, Azmoun (Dzyuba 79).

Subs: Krugovoy, Mostovoy, Sutormin, Erokhin, Dzyuba, Ozdoev, Kravtsov, Odoevsky, Kuznetsov, Byazrov, Khotulev.

Chelsea Team: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr; James, Mount, Barkley (Ziyech 65), Saul (Alonso 75), Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic 65), Werner, Lukaku (Havartz 75).

Subs: Bettinelli, Mendy, Alonso, Rudiger, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech.

