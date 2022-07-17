2022/23 Season: What Does The Season Have In Store For Each Of Jurgen Klopp's Reds? | Part Five

Pre-season is an opportunity for the Liverpool players to stake a claim for the first-team places. Part five includes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino, and Luis Diaz.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

What does 2022/23 have in store for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain? If you don’t know the answer to that already, what have you been watching for the last few years?

The midfielder has already suffered a hamstring injury, which will make him miss the start of the campaign. Unfortunately for Ox, this is a continuous occurrence throughout his career, which begs the question why would a title-fighting side keep someone like that?

Jurgen Klopp didn’t see him in his team plans last season and it will be the same again this season. When he is fit and available, I’ll be surprised if he makes the match-day squad more than 30% of the time.

IMAGO / PA Images

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota’s ability to play both off the left and through the middle gives him the perfect opportunity to get a decent amount of game time. He may not be in Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans, but he will come again and be an important player this season.

His goalscoring record is second-to-none which gives Klopp a good selection headache. As Liverpool will look to fight on all fronts again, Jota will be the perfect rotational player for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. If he continues to prove himself, he may even see himself making a place his.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah had yet another incredible season, despite his poor form since returning from AFCON. However, now he has finally signed his new deal, he has no more off-the-field distractions and his focus will be fully on Liverpool.

This year we will see the Egyptian King return to his throne. The Premier League ain’t ready. Forget Erling Haaland. Forget Darwin Nunez. Forget Harry Kane. Mohamed Salah will prove he is the best goalscorer in the league as he has done ever since he joined.

IMAGO / PA Images

Darwin Nunez

This lad has every chance to be a superstar under Jurgen Klopp. If he can come into the season full of confidence, then we have a player on our hands.

With the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, and Andy Robertson creating the chances, Nunez will have every chance to reach over 20 goals in the league itself. He and Salah potentially scoring the amount they can be the key to more success this season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Roberto Firmino

This is a make-or-break season for our loved Brazilian. If Jurgen Klopp changes to a 4-2-3-1, we could see the resurgence of the old Roberto Firmino we all fell in love with.

Very much like the position change of Sadio Mane last season, Firmino going to a number 10 position would be a refreshing move, getting the best out of him. When Bobby does get his chances, he needs to take them, if he doesn’t, it may well be the last season we see him in a Liverpool shirt.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Luis Diaz

Expect madness. The impact Luis Diaz had coming in January was more than what we expected. This is the season where he becomes one of the world’s top players.

If he can add more goals to his game, the level he can reach is scary. Liverpool have many stars in the current side and whilst Salah, Nunez and Jota score all the goals, the Colombian will take all the plaudits for his performances. A tip for PFA Player of the Year.

IMAGO / PA Images

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |